Columbia County prepares for severe weather

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s all hands on deck at the EMA office in Columbia County due to threats of severe weather.

First responders and officials in Columbia County met this morning for a conference call with the National Weather Service to strategize.

Right now, first responders and clean-up crews are on standby in case the worst happens. The Interim Emergency Management Director in Columbia County, Suzie Hughes, said soil in the county is saturated. That can cause tree roots to loosen. They plan to monitor that and anything else that may be affected by severe weather.

The National Weather Service is forecasting two to three inches of rain to douse the CSRA.

The Interim EMA Director said creek-side areas may experience some flash flooding.

“CodeRED is our emergency notification system and withCodeREDcitizens can sign up and they will receive weather alerts from the national weather service for any warnings.,” said Hughes.

If you do run into an issue that is a non-emergency, be sure to call 311 for help. If it is an emergency, immediately dial 911.

To register for CodeRED, click or tap here.