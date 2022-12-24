HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County officials have opened warming centers at Patriots Park , Liberty Park and the Dearing Community Center after a widespread power outage in Harlem on Christmas Eve, as the WJBF Live VIPIR6 weather team forecasts record-breaking cold temperatures.

County officials advise, if you are without power and need transportation to a warming center, call 706-556-0807.

According to Harlem’s Facebook page, “a main transformer has blown and a new one is being transported down from Atlanta. It could be 8 pm (Saturday night) before the power is restored.”

Reporter Brett Buffington is in Harlem for WJBF. Count on NewsChannel 6 for updates as this story develops.