EVANS, Ga. (WJBF)- There was plenty on the agenda for Columbia County Commissioners at Tuesday morning’s meeting.

But one of the big talking points was the agreement to add more pickleball courts to the former Petersburg Racquet Club.

“We have engaged with an engineering company to help us get started with a master plan on how we can best serve the public by renovating that, and making more pickleball courts that the public has asked for,” said District 1 Commissioner Connie Melear.

The Cranston Engineering Group purchased the property two months ago, and Director Steven Prather says they have gone to the drawing board–but further planning will need to take place.

“We’re gonna study how many courts we can fit into that location. This will include lighting, fencing, upgrades like that to make any accommodations for our new pickleball group, and the county will be able to use that,” said Prather.

According to the agenda document, the county is looking to add 11 new pickleball courts to the center.

That along with other site improvements will cost close to $60,000–money that Prather says is a worthwhile investment.

“This is great. We’ve got a lot of interest in pickleball in the county, and this is gonna be a great location, and a great top-notch facility,” said Prather.

So the property might not look like much now, but by the end of the year you could see new courts for this ever-growing sport.