Columbia County offers PTO incentive to essential employees who leave their homes and come to work rather than hazard pay

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Grovetown leaders will give a pay raise to certain essential employees. But what about Columbia County’s employees?

Columbia County doesn’t have a hazard pay policy. Instead, employees get a paid time off incentive.

It’s basically getting a day for working a day.

“Every day that you’re physically at the office, you will accumulate a day of PTO,” explained Scott Johnson. “That’s to compensate people that are being paid to be at home and expected to be at work. However, you’re going above and beyond by coming into the office.”

County Administrator Scott Johnson says it’s a policy the board of commissioners referred back to and tweaked if the county was ever to close due to inclement weather.

“This is going to be a case where you’re going to have people who have a lot of PTO,” said Johnson. “The maximum we allow people to carry over is 320 hours.”