COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County mother will NOT face charges after her toddler died following a car crash in April.

29-year-old Samecia Smith was behind the wheel when she swerved to avoid the car in front of her on Columbia Road, hitting another car head on.

Investigators say that 3-year-old Zora Paschal was in a car seat in the backseat and suffered severe head/brain injuries. She was reportedly killed instantly.

Smith faced possible charges of vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane.

The Sheriff’s Office says those charges were dropped since the mother had gone through enough losing her daughter and it was truly just an accident.