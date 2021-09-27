Columbia County man missing and his family needs your help

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – Authorities and a family in Columbia County are searching for a missing man. The 27-year-old has not been seen or heard from since September 25.

Holding back tears, Austin Hollar’s wife, Paris, said, “He’s the hardest worker that I know. He’s a family man. He doesn’t go anywhere but with us.”

Paris wants her husband home. She and Columbia County investigators say Austin Hollar has been missing since last Saturday.

“There’s so many emotions there’s not just wanting sometimes. Sometimes we’re angry, sometimes we’re sad, sometimes you’re broken,” said Paris.

According to Paris, Austin was leaving work Saturday. Investigators say he was last seen at Harvard’s Wine and Beverage on Old Evans Road. They report Austin hasn’t shown any cell phone or social media activity since.

Paris said, “He’s just not home. Everybody is doing everything they can. Every family member, every friend, every authority, everybody is doing what they can.”

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office describes Austin as 6’0″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds. A spokesman says Austin may have been driving a red, 2013 Nissan Rogue with a ‘Baby on Board’ sticker on the car.

“He’s the greatest dad. He’s the greatest brother. He’s the greatest son, you know, everything. He’s a good person,” said Paris.

Austin’s sister Mindy added, “Just want him to come home. It’s all we want. We just want him to come home. Just want answers.”

If you know anything about where Austin Hollar is, call Investigator Daniel Gaston at 706-541-2011 or 706-541-2800.