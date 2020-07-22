Columbia County man charged with Vehicular Homicide in Fury’s Ferry wreck

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man is behind bars – charged with vehicular homicide.

Robert Stanley is accused of crossing the center line on Fury’s Ferry and hitting another car head on.

It happened earlier this month and arrested yesterday.

Jody Kenney was the victim killed in the other car.

