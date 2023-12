COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – We now know the winner of the 2023 Columbia County Light Fight.

Columbia County announced that out of the 3 finalists, the Flugan family is this year’s winner with the most votes. Their Christmas lights display is recognized as a community favorite.

The other finalists were the Dukes family of Evans and the Jefferies family of Grovetown.

We here at NewsChannel 6 would like to give a congratulations to the Flugan family.