MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned that Columbia County Schools loaned school buses to McDuffie County Schools to allow them to complete their bus routes free of charge.

This comes after a suspect identified as a 16-year-old McDuffie County student vandalized 23 of the school district’s 63 buses and took one of the buses for a ‘joyride’ causing property damage.

McDuffie County Schools tells WJBF that they are anticipating that insurance will cover the property damage costs that occurred as a result of the student’s vandalism.