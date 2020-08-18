Columbia County leaders respond in opposition to proposed housing developments

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Board of Commissioners Chairman Doug Duncan has sent two letters to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs in opposition to proposals to build two housing developments in Columbia County.

Developers are seeking to receive tax credits from the state to build both developments.

“In situations like this, the decision is made with the DCA in Atlanta. The Department of Community Affairs so it’s basically their decision the vouchers for low-income housing are awarded. We received notice so we wanted to let the public know so they can weigh in,” said Chairman Duncan.

The local government heard those voices. In one of the letters Chairman Duncan sent to the DCA, he reported 3,400 people took a poll and 94% are opposed to “Evans Commons” being built on Hardy McManus Road. It would have 90 units.

Chairman Doug Duncan’s response letters.

Terry Brooks lives on Hardy McManus Road. She said, “I don’t believe it’s a good idea for the county and it will devalue my property I believe.”

“Our response was we support the subject but not at these locations because it’s just from a timing perspective. There’s just too much going on and it would be too much pain,” said Chairman Duncan.

The other housing development would be built along Fury’s Ferry Road. It’s called the “Woods at Reed Creek.” That development would be 38 units.

Charman Duncan explained, “Both Hardy McManus Road and Fury’s Ferry Road are in the TIA project so they’re very soon going to be torn up. We already have traffic issues so we would just be dumping concentrated housing into an area where both those roads are going to be torn up.”

But others don’t mind the idea of new neighbors.

“It’s a big enough community for everybody to fit and for everybody to find a place. I don’t think it would hurt us at all,” said Dr. Jennifer Ward.

Chairman Duncan added, “We’re waiting for the State to let us know if they’re moving forward or not.”

The Columbia County School District has also responded in opposition to the proposed housing developments.