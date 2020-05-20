Columbia County leaders plan their budget for 2021

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County officials are making plans for next year. Commissioners and the public got their first look at the proposed 2021 budget on May 19.

Duncan said, “We’ve lowered the estimates of what we think is going to come in just to be sure that we don’t end up in a situation where we wouldn’t have enough money.”

The proposed, overall budget comes in at about $195 million.

“Columbia County always tries to focus on being conservative with everything they do and especially when it comes to budgets and finances. We want to be well under what we think is going to happen and we’ll work through this COVID situation,” said Duncan.

As the county grows, departments are getting bigger That means a need for more funding for public safety.

Duncan explained, “Primarily fire, we’re looking to invest more in our fire department. The chief is working to add some trainers. Some lieutenants to add more training just to keep our ISO rating it needs to be. A one. We need a more robust training program so that’s probably the biggest investment we’re making in the fire department this year.”

The general fund, which is used to run the Columbia County government is planned to increase by about 76 million dollars. Your taxes are not going up.

“About 25% of that comes from sales tax and generally we’ve been trending higher and higher every month or every year really with our sales tax revenue. But in this instance, the commission came together with the county manager and Leanne Reece our finance director and said we want to suppress that and make it as low as we can make it. Again, because we just don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Duncan.

Following the public budget hearing, the Columbia County Commission held its usual meeting. Commissioners approved the use of Towne Center Park for upcoming high school graduations.

Duncan added, “We’re in a real good place.”

Voting to approve the 2021 budget is planned for Tuesday, June 6, at 6:00 p.m.