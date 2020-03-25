Columbia County high schools donate medical supplies to Doctors Hospital

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — All five high schools in Columbia County stepped up to donate unused PPE supplies to Doctors Hospital.

“I reached out to them and said, hey, if I can gather up some supplies that we have at our five high schools, would you be able to use them? They said absolutely,” said Director of Student Learning, Brooks Smith.

There is a desperate demand for personal protective equipment for medical specialists. While the future of health care is at home learning, they’re sending extra support to the present doctors at Doctors Hospital to beat this global pandemic.

“Even though they are not at school, the students in those programs know they’re helping even though they are not right on the frontlines,” explained Smith.

Boxes of masks, gloves, and other protective gear were delivered to the hospital to ease the minds of those specialists while they try to stay healthy as well.

“This was one way that was an effortless way to contribute, and it gave our staff hope,” explained Jillian Begin. “When they saw the bins going through, they felt like there is a backup, and people are thinking of us. It felt tremendous.”

Begin has worked with doctors hospital for about ten years. She is also the clinical liaison for Columbia County. She says those students donating their supplies for school, show they realize the seriousness of this pandemic.

“They are seeing the bigger picture of how everything is out of control,” said Begin. “The only thing that we can control is how we react to it. Someday, they will look back and say, I want to be a part of something like this, and be prepared for something like this.”

Smith says this unfortunate pandemic will prepare the students in health science classes towards their future in the medical field.

“Our students are in the middle of a situation,” explained Smith. “In 50 years from now, there are going to be students learning about this event. Our students are living in right now.”