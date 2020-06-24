Columbia County high school athletic director under investigation for racist social media post

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District is investigating a racist Facebook post believed to have been posted by Lakeside High School Athletic Director Jody Hilley.

The meme posted on a Columbia County online yard sale page depicted a black man dressed in a white hooded robe with the following caption, “The Ku Klux Klan killed 3446 blacks in a span of 86 years. Since 2016 blacks killed 1891 other blacks in Chicago alone & 10,069 shootings nation wide. Blacks kill more blacks in 6 months than entire 86 year history of the Klan”.

Shortly after, a Facebook post began circulating stating the image may have been photoshopped.

The Columbia County School District released the following statement,

We are aware of this appalling and unacceptable post and we are looking into it. However, at this point we have no knowledge of the image being photoshopped.

NewsChannel 6 reached out to the Lakeside Athletic Director for a statement regarding the post.

“Back on February 17th of this year, I posted an item for sale on the Columbia County Yard Sale site on Facebook. Once the item published, the post immediately popped up on my Facebook news feed. It was then that I noticed that an offensive picture had been accidentally downloaded along with the pictures of my items for sale. Upon seeing that, I immediately deleted the post within the first minute of it being published. Over the course of my 33-year career, I have developed hundreds of meaningful relationships with students of every color, religion, and sexual preference because I truly love the kids that I teach as people, not just as students. I have always made a concerted effort to find the good in everyone, even those that don’t share my same beliefs and values. As a man who owns up to his mistakes, I want to reach out and apologize to anyone who has been offended to any degree. It has never been nor will it ever be my intent to hurt or disrespect anyone. For those who truly know me, they can attest to my character. Most importantly, God knows my heart and my every intention. I have learned a very valuable lesson in all of this and, again, I apologize deeply. Thank you for affording me the opportunity to share my side of the story”.

Jody Hilley

This incident is still being investigated with the Columbia County School District.

This incident is still being investigated with the Columbia County School District.

