Columbia County for Kentucky aims to help families affected by tornados

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A large donation effort is underway in the CSRA to help families in Kentucky devastated by those deadly tornadoes.
Columbia County for Kentucky is a collaborative effort between RecTeq Grills, KAMO industrial, and Springtime Water. There are several ways you can contribute to the effort.
On the website specially built for the effort, you can choose to purchase bottled water from Springtime in either cases or pallets. A case of water is $5.00 and a pallet of 45 cases is $225.00. Springtime will hold the water purchases and arrange for transportation to the affected areas in Kentucky.
There are specific needs being requested for distribution in Kentucky, contributions are being accepted at RecTeq on Evans to Locks Road. You can drop off items up until 3pm on December 24th. These items will be delivered to sites in Mayfield, Central City and Bowling Green Kentucky where there is currently distribution efforts underway.
The donations will be accepted up Those items are:
- Cases of Bottled Water
- Non-perishable Food Items
- Cat Food and Dog Food (Dry and Wet)
- Flashlights and/or Headlamps
- Batteries of all Sizes
- Work Gloves
- Blankets
- Toiletry Items Including Feminine Hygiene Products
- Bleach
- Buckets and/or Plastic Totes
- Cleaning Supplies
- Heavy Duty Trash Bags
- Diapers and/or Wipes
- Unwrapped Toys
- Chainsaws, Chainsaw Bars, Chains, and Bar and Chain Oil
- First Aid Supplies
- NEW Undergarments and Socks for Adults and Children
Please adhere to the approved list as relief efforts are streamlined when they are delivered to the affected areas as these are all considered urgent needs. Monetary donations will not be accepted through the Columbia County 4 Kentucky website, but there are links that will direct you to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund if you’d like to make a cash donations. All donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund are tax deductible and 100% of all donations goes toward assisting those impacted.