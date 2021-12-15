Columbia County for Kentucky aims to help families affected by tornados

A car sits in the debris caused by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A large donation effort is underway in the CSRA to help families in Kentucky devastated by those deadly tornadoes.



Columbia County for Kentucky is a collaborative effort between RecTeq Grills, KAMO industrial, and Springtime Water. There are several ways you can contribute to the effort.

On the website specially built for the effort, you can choose to purchase bottled water from Springtime in either cases or pallets. A case of water is $5.00 and a pallet of 45 cases is $225.00. Springtime will hold the water purchases and arrange for transportation to the affected areas in Kentucky.

There are specific needs being requested for distribution in Kentucky, contributions are being accepted at RecTeq on Evans to Locks Road. You can drop off items up until 3pm on December 24th. These items will be delivered to sites in Mayfield, Central City and Bowling Green Kentucky where there is currently distribution efforts underway.

The donations will be accepted up Those items are:

Cases of Bottled Water

Non-perishable Food Items

Cat Food and Dog Food (Dry and Wet)

Flashlights and/or Headlamps

Batteries of all Sizes

Work Gloves

Blankets

Toiletry Items Including Feminine Hygiene Products

Bleach

Buckets and/or Plastic Totes

Cleaning Supplies

Heavy Duty Trash Bags

Diapers and/or Wipes

Unwrapped Toys

Chainsaws, Chainsaw Bars, Chains, and Bar and Chain Oil

First Aid Supplies

NEW Undergarments and Socks for Adults and Children

Please adhere to the approved list as relief efforts are streamlined when they are delivered to the affected areas as these are all considered urgent needs. Monetary donations will not be accepted through the Columbia County 4 Kentucky website, but there are links that will direct you to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund if you’d like to make a cash donations. All donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund are tax deductible and 100% of all donations goes toward assisting those impacted.