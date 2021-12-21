Columbia County for Kentucky accepting disaster relief donations until Christmas Eve

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF)– A large donation effort in the CSRA is still underway for the people of Kentucky devastated by deadly tornadoes.

Organizers of Columbia County for Kentucky say they have been touched by the community support for this cause.

“It’s really great– the outpouring. We knew that Columbia County would come together, the CSRA would come together, but what they brought is just insane. It’s been really nice to see positive with so much negative going on,” RecTeq senior marketing director, Trey Enfinger said.

After seeing the devastation from the recent tornadoes, RecTeq, KAMO Industrial, and Springtime Water joined forces to gather and transport supplies from Columbia County to Kentucky.

They started by asking for drinking water and say they were amazed by the results.

“Springtime Water has been accepting funds for water. They’re keeping all that water bulked there. We’ll figure out how to get it up there, but they’re selling it at a discount. We have decided to kind of ease off of that, go more towards the drop off location,” Enfinger said.

The community donated over 100,000 cases of water. That’s enough to fill five or more tractor trailers.

Now Columbia County for Kentucky is focusing on items that will help the Kentucky community rebuild.

“Big things right now are flashlights, batteries, work gloves, things that would help clean up. There’s still a lot of clean up happening, so things that will help them in those efforts,” Enfinger said.

Columbia County for Kentucky has already put three truck loads on the road. One from RecTeq and two from Kamo Industrial.

They’re accepting donations until Christmas Eve at 3 pm. Shortly after, those trucks will hit the road for Kentucky.

“Just to give them one less thing to think about. So many families lost family members, lost their entire homes. So they don’t have to worry about where they’re getting fresh water of a tooth brush or even some toys for their kids for Christmas. That’s all that matters to us,” Enfinger said.

Columbia County for Kentucky is not accepting monetary donations, but if you would like to give financially, they encourage you to donate to Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Donations can be made at RecTeq (4301 Evans to Locks Road) Monday through Friday 9am – 7pm and Saturday 9am – 3pm.

Columbia County for Kentucky is accepting the following donations: