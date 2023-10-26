COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Fire Rescue is letting residents know that one of its stations will be closed for more than a year.

Station 2, located on Gibbs Rd., is closed for demolition and construction of a new station in the same location.

The new Station 2 will be a 2-story, 3-bay fire station.

While Station 2 is closed, crews will continue to operate out of an existing facility on North Belair Rd. in Evans.

Columbia County Fire Rescue says construction should take around 450 days.