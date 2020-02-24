Columbia County Fire Rescue Hosts Tactical Emergency Casualty Care Course with GEMSA

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) — Local first responders took part in the Tactical Emergency Casualty Care Course being offered by Columbia County Fire Rescue and Georgia Emergency Medical Services. The 16-hour course teaches civilian tactical EMS so that any EMS practitioner called upon can respond to a mass casualty or active shooter event. A spokesperson for GEMSA says the average response time for law enforcement is five minutes, and it takes EMS workers longer to get a help zone.

“With our prehospital workers, the soonest they can go into a structure to clear patients is around 50 minutes,” said Lance Farlow. “During that point in time, we have a lot of valuable patients that could be saved, that are not able to be saved.”

The course was inspired after the Sandy Hooking shooting. It is created and funded by The Georgia Trauma Care Network Commission. GEMSA will return the CSRA two more times to train other agencies.