MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – An abandoned home off of Furys Ferry Road and Twin Lakes Dr. caught fire Thursday morning, and firefighters are still working to find out what caused it.

Battalion Chief Chris Willis for Columbia County Fire Rescue tells us the house was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

“We’re in the process of transitioning over to get Augusta Richmond County back in service, our crews in primary positions, and then we’ll continue to hit hot spots on this structure until it’s completely extinguished,” Battalion Chief Willis said.

He said the temperature outside could have something to do with the intensity of the fire.

“We got multiple crews out here, we’re rotating about every ten to fifteen minutes to make sure these guys stay hydrated, make sure they’re cooling off, and doing the best we can with this heat,” he said. “But yeah, it’s another factor when you’re dealing with structure fires of this nature, especially this time of year.”

Smoke could be seen from neighboring counties, affecting traffic.

Fury’s Ferry Road was closed for at least an hour while firefighters battled the blaze.

“The lady that came by my house and she rolled down her window, and she’s like ‘there’s a fire over there’ and I said ‘really?’ and she goes ‘yeah you should see the smoke,’” said Vickie Beckworth, who lives in Twin Lakes Drive. “And I’m like, ‘oh well, I guess I need to go down there and look. So yeah there was a lot of smoke.”

Beckworth and other neighbors we spoke to said they see people walking into the woods near the house often.

“When I’m traveling Fury’s Ferry I’ll see people walk up in the woods with backpacks on, I don’t know if they stay there all the time or they just frequent the area, but yeah I do see people go in and out of the woods in that area,” Beckworth said.

The investigation as to what caused the fire is still ongoing.