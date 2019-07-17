Columbia County father arrested after disciplining his child

EVANS, Ga (WJBF) – A Columbia County man has been arrested after an altercation with his 16 year old daughter.

Timothy Lee Giddens told Columbia County Deputies the altercation started when he scolded the girl about her attitude after she slammed a cabinet door in the kitchen.

Giddens says he confronted the girl and she said, “what are you going to do?”

He also says the girl was in his face and hollering at him.

Giddens says while walking away, the girl jumped in front of him and blocked the door.

He says she pushed him and admitted to striking the girl on her head and she fell to the floor.

According to the father, he got on top of the girl in order to restrain her.

This is a different turn of events as explained by the daughter.

She says the father pushed her, punched her in the face knocking her to the ground.

The girl says he got on top of her and continued hitting her in the head.

A 13 year old says she witnessed the altercation and saw Giddens push the older girl down and hit her in the head about 10 times with the palm of his hand.

Timothy Giddens was arrested and charged with family violence battery and two counts of cruelty to children.

He has bonded out of jail.