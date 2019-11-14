Columbia County Exchange Club names 2019’s top first responders

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – They put their lives on the line every day. And on November 14, 2019, several first responders that serve in Columbia County were honored by the Exchange Club for being the best.

Winners were announced during a breakfast ceremony at West Lake Country Club.

The winners are Harlem Police Officer Nick Stafford, Columbia County Firefighter Lieutenant Terry Wright, and Gold Cross Paramedic/Field Training Officer Jim Ellis.

All three men were recognized for going beyond the call of duty.

A representative from the Exchange Club told NewsChannel 6 it’s hard to pick the winners out of a pool with such amazing talent.

“They are our local heroes. These people do phenomenal work every day supporting us and supporting kids and supporting all of our community members,” said Exchange Club member Bill English.

Paramedic Jim Ellis, winner of the EMT category has been saving people for more than 30 years. He said, “People realize that teaching and training is a big thing to me, that I love to teach. I also love what I do.”

Congratulations and keep up the great work!