COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County deputy was involved in a crash Wednesday evening.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Brittany Brown was parked on the north shoulder of Gordon Hwy. west of Lou Lane working on a crash investigation. She was parked partially on the roadway and had her emergency lights on.

After completing the investigation, she was giving a courtesy ride to one of the people involved in the crash and as she entered the road, a 2015 Jeep Cherokee struck the left front of her patrol vehicle. Columbia County Fire Rescue had to cut the door off the patrol vehicle to get Deputy Brown out.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She isn’t expected to need surgery at this time, but does have a concussion.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirms to NewsChannel 6 that Deputy Brown is charged at fault in this accident.

