Columbia County Deputy arrested on DUI charges

Columbia County. GA (WJBF) – A Columbia County Deputy was arrested Saturday night.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call around 9:00 P.M. Saturday from a concerned citizen reporting a marked patrol call driving erratically.

Upon locating the patrol car, deputies located the complainant and deputy Joel Larsen who had just left an off-duty special on Washington Rd. near General Woods Pkwy .

Larsen was stopped on the side of the road speaking with the complainant until officers arrived. Larsen was found to be very confused.

EMS arrived on the scene and transported Larsen to University Hospital for an evaluation. Unmarked pill bottles were located in the patrol car along with a plastic bag containing various pills and prescription bottles with other people’s names on the label.

Larsen consented to a blood test at University Hospital where a sample was taken. Deputy Larsen was suspended with pay Saturday and was arrested and terminated Tuesday.

Larsen is charged with the following:

DUI

Theft by Taking

Violation of Oath of Office

Bond has been set to $4,800.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying,