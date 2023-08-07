COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Long-time Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins has announced his retirement.

He made the announcement in a letter to County Manager Scott Johnson on Monday.

Collins has served the county as Coroner for 30 years.

“We would like to thank Mr. Collins for his many years of dedicated service to the citizens of Columbia County. He has faithfully served and devoted his life to office of the Coroner with professionalism, integrity and respect. Columbia County appreciates his service and wishes him the best in his retirement,” says Scott Johnson, County Manager.

Probate Judge Alice Padgett will name an Interim Coroner to serve out the rest of this term.

The Office of Coroner will be on the General Election ballot in November 2024.