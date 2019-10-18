Columbia County Commissioners proposing widening Hereford Farm Road to relive heavy congestion

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — It is a two-lane roadway, but a significant problem for some drivers and residents in Columbia County. The county commissioners are proposing a project to widen Hereford Farm Road from two lanes to four. It will begin from the intersection of Columbia Road and stretch out five and a half miles to end at Belair Road. The goal is to relieve congestion. One person says the traffic can be unbearable.

“It’s not even just that,” said Jammail Perkins. “It the traffic from just sitting there waiting, and I’m not moving, trying to find out why I’m not moving. There are no accidents; it’s just two-lane roads.”

Perkins told NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson, he moved to Grovetown from Texas because he is in the military. He says sometimes he has to leave early to get to work at Fort Gordon.

“It’s just hectic,” explained Perkins. “You can be in traffic for up to an hour because of two-lane roads, and the town is not that big. It’s not that big to be sitting in for an hour trying to get home, and you live 15 minutes away.”

Over the past three years, more businesses and neighborhoods have opened in the area. Perkins believes if the city follows through with this expected 54 million dollar project, it will invite more people into the town.

“There are more lanes, I can get to where I need to be, and I can turn around and go home,” said Perkins. “People can enjoy the stuff that is around here. There is a lot of stuff around here to do, and it’s just people don’t want to come because of the traffic.”

Another development to solve the problem of congestion was presented during a recent commission workshop. Commission Chair Doug Duncan says there are plans in the works for a corridor giving drivers a straight shot to downtown Augusta.

“We want you to be able to get off Exit 190, and then come up to downtown Augusta,” said Doug Duncan. “It’s like a Riverwatch, and it will flow straight into downtown from the Grovetown WalMart.”

“That would be great,” explained Perkins. “If I can drive off from here to downtown Augusta, I don’t want to pay for it, but I understand it. I hate having to take all of these back roads to get on the highway.”

The spokesperson for Columbia County says this is not a guaranteed road project, but one that is very important to the county. There will be a list of projects for consideration for the next TSPLOST ballot. This project is expected to be on the ballot during the 2020 election.