Columbia County commemorates 9/11 at Military Memorial Wall

Columbia County, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County is commemorating 9/11.

This morning an in-person event will be held at the Military Memorial Wall behind the Evans Library.

The county felt it was important to continue the ceremony in-person because it’s right here at an outside area.

They’ll have tents set up with only a few chairs so people can spread a part.

The speaker will be a local firefighter who’s also an army veteran. He’ll go through a timeline of the day, last call for FDNY, the ringing of the bell, and a closing prayer.

Columbia County’s Public Relations Manager, Cassidy Harris, says”the first responders here are, you know, they have a feeling for it because they know exactly what it feels like to have to rush in and save lives, and they all get so emotional if you stand there and watch their reaction to it, so it’s just very important to keep this.”

The ceremony will be streamed virtually on Columbia County’s Facebook page.

The Board of Education’s color guard usually presents the flag, but this year they cannot go.

However, since the ceremony will also be virtual, students can watch it in the classroom.

“It allows the Board of Education, too, if those teachers wanted to showcase it in the classroom, they have that opportunity to pull it up and let the kids watch,” says Harris.

Masks are not required, but recommended. The ceremony begins at 8:30 AM.