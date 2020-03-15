Columbia County closes several public places dues to COVID-19

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Board of Commissioners report, per the county’s social distancing policy, several venues and facilities will close starting midnight on Monday, March 16.

Columbia County Public Transit will limit its services to essential and medical trips only. At the end of each day, each county vehicle will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Public Transit will continue to provide meals to those who already receive this service. 

All Columbia County Libraries to include Evans, Harlem, and Euchee Creek/Grovetown and Columbia County Senior Center will be closed to the public.

Columbia County Parks will remain open aside from facilities. Restrooms and water features at the park will be closed for cleaning and sanitizing and will remain closed until reevaluation.

Columbia County youth activities are being cancelled for the week of March 16, 2020.

Columbia County rental facilities will be closed. For any questions regarding an event or meeting scheduled at one of the county’s rental venues, please contact Venues and Rentals at 706-868- 3349.

All public use of the Evans Auditorium and county conference rooms is postponed and will be rescheduled.

Patriots Park Expansion Ribbon Cutting Ceremony is being postponed. Once the date has been secured, the county will notify the media and citizens of the new date and time.

The Big Bounce American event at Evans Towne Center Park has been postponed until October 9-11, 2020.

To the extent feasible, Courts will remain open to address essential functions giving priority to matters necessary to protect health, safety and liberty of individuals. Court proceedings will be done in a manner to limit the risk of exposure. The Clerk of Court’s public record room will be closed to the general public.

Columbia County’s main campus and support departments will remain open and continue to serve the citizens of the county. However, Columbia County encourages the citizens to utilize online services for payments of county-related services. Columbia County Water Utility will not cut off anyone’s water service during this time period if they are unable to make a payment.

All closings will be reevaluated on a weekly basis.