Columbia County closes city offices, parks, and venues

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Chairman Duncan, Vice Chair Richardson, and Commissioners have made the decision to close all offices, parks, and facilities as an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Closings will begin Wednesday, March 18 2020 and last until Sunday, March 29, 2020.

The decision to close county offices, parks, and facilities follows the COOPS plan from the county’s Emergency Management Agency.

During this time, all public safety personnel, including Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Rescue, and Emergency Medical Services, along with the delivery of meals to those who are already enrolled in this service will continue to operate under normal guidelines.

Online services are encouraged. Late fees for County services will not be incurred at this time, and services will not be disconnected.

LATEST CSRA NEWS