Columbia County Christmas parade gets community in the holiday spirit

EVANS, Ga. – Columbia County is getting the community out of their homes and into the Christmas spirit to kick off the holiday season with the 55th Annual Columbia County Christmas parade.

“Say Merry Christmas? Merry Christmas! Merry Christmas!” says Joseph Morris, lives in Evans.

Christmas is around the corner which means the Annual Columbia County Christmas parade is back in town to spark the community’s Christmas spirit.

Thousands of family and friends all gathered alongside of Washington Road and North Belair Road to see different Christmas themed floats, bands, and other performers march and dance up the streets.

“He really enjoys the candy primarily. He enjoys seeing the different bands, all the different cars, the dogs. What do you like the best buddy? ‘Uhm the bands!’ He likes the bands the most!” says Joseph and his son.

There was something there for everyone to enjoy along with classic Christmas music playing in the backgrounds for people to sing-a-long.

One family tells us it’s been one of their Christmas traditions to come out here and enjoy time together.

“We come just about every year. We really look forward to it. It’s a great tradition that we get to enjoy with each other and the community. We love doing this,” says Joseph.

And for others it was their first parade in the books.

“My husband and I have been coming for the past 10 years. So this is the first time bringing him. We missed last year, because he was too small, but it’s always a fun experience for sure,” says Kara and Thomas Martin, lives in Evans.

But whether you were a newcomer to the parade or not, the community tells us everyone should come out to watch, because it’s the perfect family experience to get in the Christmas spirit.

“Just to see everyone come together and wearing your Christmas gear and seeing all of the floats,” says Kara Martin.

“I think it puts everyone in the holiday mood and spirit. The spirit of giving, the spirit of joy..Joy to the world is what it’s all about,” says Joseph.

Columbia County will also host a polar express movie night on December 9th at the Columbia County Library.