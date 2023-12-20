COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Wednesday night, the winner of the Columbia County Christmas Light Fight contest will be announced.

“Altogether we started the first quarter of the year and worked through getting all the pieces and things put together, all the song selections and things of that nature, and making the lights beat on beat. So its’ really a year-long project for three months of lights,” said the Dukes Family.

“Three days of me and him out in the yard for three days on my days off one week. So I’ve never counted the lights. I mean it’s got to be getting close to 10-thousand, but I’ve never really kept count because I’ve kind of just added as I went. Just like doing it with my kids, just kind of woke up the kid in me and the next thing you know I have a big display,” said the Jeffries Family. “Again the show is just about getting together and people making holiday traditions each time they come by.”

The winner will be announced Wednesday night at 6 p.m. on Columbia County’s Facebook page.

If you want to see those lights, the Dukes family will keep theirs up until January 6th and the Jeffries Family will keep theirs up until mid-January.