Columbia County chase ends in McDuffie County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Grovetown PD attempted to stop a vehicle Friday morning that was driven by 29-year-old Jerry Dantie Nelson who had an active warrant for felony fleeing and attempting to elude.

Nelson was under investigation for several felony drug charges which included cocaine, methamphetamine, suboxone, and marijuana. He did not stop when police were trying to stop him, and fled recklessly towards Harlem.

Troopers in Thomson responded for assistance at the request of Grovetown PD.

Nelson was driving on Ga 10 and Lokey Drive at 105 mph in a 55mph zone. He drove head on directly towards McDuffie County deputies, uninvolved motorists, and made several drivers drive off the wrong side of the road to avoid head-on collisions. Nelson sideswiped a driver on Ga 10 at mile marker 17. Officers deployed stop sticks at the Thomson Bypass. Nelson avoided them by driving on the wrong side of the road.

Nelson continued driving West on Ga 10 until he entered Thomson. Deputies were able to catch up with him after he ran a red light and hit the right rear of a minivan. The minivan was heading North on Ga 17 at the intersection with a green light. The minivan spun 180 degrees before coming to a stop facing South on the Northeast shoulder of a sidewalk. Nelson’s vehicle spun 180 degrees and came to a stop on the northwest shoulder of the sidewalk after hitting a stone memorial sign.

Nelson got out of the car on the passenger side and attempted to flee on foot. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Neither Nelson or the police officers were injured. The occupants of the minivan were assessed at the scene and taken to a local hospital to be checked out.