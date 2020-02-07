Columbia County Chamber announces new branch location

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County’s annual Chamber of Commerce banquet played host to a major announcement by board President and CEO Tammy Shepherd.

The Chamber announced the opening of a new branch location to service the Harlem and Grovetown areas of Columbia County. The office will be located at 229 West Robinson Avenue adjacent to the SRP Federal Credit Union Branch Office.

In the exciting announcement that included drone video of the area to show banquet attendees the growth in the area Shepherd stated, ““The City of Grovetown, City of Harlem and surrounding areas continue to see tremendous growth. Business follows rooftops, and as a business organization, we want to be in the center of that growth to service our current and future members.”

According to Shepherd, the office will have a dedicated chamber employee to oversee the Chamber’s support of Harlem and Grovetown businesses. Chamber committee meetings will be held at this new branch office on a rotating basis and it will also be home to dedicated new programs and initiatives specifically dedicated to that area of Columbia County.

“This new Grovetown-Harlem Chamber office uniquely positions us to meet the challenges and seize the opportunities of our rapidly growing community. The Cyber Command move is a once-in-a-century event for our community, and the Chamber stands ready to lead our region into the next decade,” Reagan Williams, Chairman of the Columbia County Chamber Board of Directors.

The additional office space at this branch will also help residents locating to the area learn about Columbia County and its business sector making new families feel welcome. There will be a ribbon cutting at the new branch on Robinson Avenue, Friday February 21st.