Columbia County business helping set up COVID-19 test sites nationwide

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Business has somewhat slowed down at Ranco Event Rentals since so many affairs have been canceled. Although business has not come to a complete stop.

“Most of us in the CSRA know us for events. For weddings and for setups and of course Masters. But what they don’t know, we also have Ranco response team,” said Event Specialist Kim Rhoden.

Right now, those Ranco disaster response teams are setting up tents to help fight the coronavirus in New York, Florida, many other states and the CSRA.

Ricky “Sarge” Williams is the Augusta Operations Manager at Ranco. He explained, “Very different sizes of tents. We carry a three-meter tent, a six-meter tent, and we carry a nine-meter and higher. The tents are typically about 30 minutes to an hour to set up. The reason why the tents are important is because it provides shelter for especially what we got going on now. It can help test stations or even quarantine stations.”

With a three-meter tent, you can get at least 150 people under it. If a coronavirus test site tent would have vehicles, about 25 people could be tested at a time.

“We have had a few people reach out to us. A lot of people are preparing, planning. We have done setups at hospitals. Possibly doing some at schools for the drive-thru. Like picking up information, picking up meals through drive-thru,” said Rhoden.

There’s a lot of businesses suffering and some of them are finding ways to pick back up some revenue. Is this a way you guys are finding some revenue?

Williams responded, “Yes, sir. It is definitely. Like I said, Masters, is a big event for us. Just recently hired a lot of new employees and now they’re out of work because of this crisis and epidemic so we’re trying to help these guys and support these families. And get the revenue going again.”

Like all of us, employees Ranco hope this coronavirus pandemic blows over quickly and they can get back to their usual business.