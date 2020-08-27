Columbia County business development does well during pandemic

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Amazon, small businesses, commercial growth… The path businesses take may change, but Columbia County’s development is staying above water.

Project activity has picked up and unemployment has gone down.

Much of that is from unaffected industries, like Fort Gordon and the Savannah River Site.

Columbia County’s Development Authority teams up with regional directors to keep small businesses informed on state and federal programs to help their company and employees.

Executive Director of the Development Authority of Columbia County, Robbie Bennett, says, “have you looked at this? Are you aware of the resources the state is providing? Here’s a list of those PPE supplier so that you can go get the equipment that you need. Here’s opportunities on how you can help your staff on unemployment benefits.”

There are people being cautious and those that are the opportunists.

The Development Authority is here to show people programs, how to get them, and how to find information that is trusted.

Bennett says he’s seen an uptick in development interest because people are taking advantage of the lower offers available.

“For Columbia County to be successful, to manage the growth expectations that we’re seeing going forward and what those projections look like, we know in the next 15 plus years, we need to be creating 30,000-40,000+ new jobs in our market,” says Bennett.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with Bennett about the long awaited Amazon distribution center. He says he doesn’t expect the construction to be done until January or February.

He’ll be at West Lake Country Club this afternoon for the Columbia County Exchange Club.

To get in touch with the Development Authority, CLICK HERE.