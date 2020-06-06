Columbia County above national response rate for the census; workers stressing importance of completing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — U.S. Census Bureau workers are working to make sure the public understands the importance of completing census information.
The national response rate is 60.5 percent.
GEORGIA – 56.7%
Richmond County – 55%
Columbia County – 68.2% (above the National response rate)
Burke County – 43.5%
Glasscock – 48.2%
Hancock – 22.8%
Jenkins County – 26.8%
McDuffie – 56.1%
Screven – 47.8%
Taliaferro County– 40.1%
Wilkes County – 41.5%
SOUTH CAROLINA – 55.3%:
Aiken County – 54.8%
Allendale County – 34.1%
Bamberg County – 43.9%
Barnwell County – 50.6%
Edgefield, McCormick, Saluda – working to learn info
Weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk spoke with Asst. Regional Census Manager for the Atlanta Region Marilyn Stephens about those numbers and what you can do to still participate if you lost the information sent to your home.