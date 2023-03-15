GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Two local female business owners are teaming up to bring a health wellness, and fitness expo to Columbia County.

Jamilah Dukes the owner of The S.O.U.L Market and retired veteran Kimberly Beasley, owner of Curvitude Athletic Apparel created this event for everyone in the community.

The inaugural event will take place on March 25, 2023 from 12pm to 6pm at the Liberty Park Community Center In Grovetown.

The Department of Public Health will be on hand to do free STD and HIV testing, Breast Cancer Screenings, Child health, chronic diseases, Covid -9 testing, DPH Wic and more.

The expo will be also include a workshop with one of the top cardiovascular doctors in Augusta , Dr. Boeman of Piedmont Hospital and his team to do heart and diabetes screenings.

Other events on hand include: a rage room, Zumba and step classes, healthy cooking classes, a yoga session and more.

All services are free and open to the public.

To register for the event or for more information on the event, scan the QR code on any of pictures above of visit www.cchwfe.com.