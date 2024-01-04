COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Fire Rescue is hosting a hiring fair.

There will be two opportunities to attend: Saturday, January 6th and Thursday, January 11th.

The hiring fair will take place at the Columbia County Fire Headquarters at 3910 Desoto Drive in Martinez, and on both dates, the hiring fair will be from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Organizers say that during this hiring fair, there will be a chance to tour the station, see the equipment, talk with the team, and learn more about career opportunities and advancement.