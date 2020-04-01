Columbia Co. Chairman Duncan releases statement on Governor’s shelter in place order

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Governor Kemp held a press conference at 4:00 P.M. Wednesday to issue a statewide shelter in place beginning Friday, April 3, 2020 until Monday April 13, 2020. The Columbia County Board of Commissioners and County Administration will monitor what the Governor releases regarding details of the shelter in place order.

“I am very supportive of Governor Kemp’s decision to shelter in place. I appreciate him taking the additional action, afforded to him by law, to protect the citizens of Columbia County and the state of Georgia. We whole-heartedly agree with his stance and will do everything within our power to keep the citizens of Columbia County safe under these new rules.” Chairman Duncan

The Commission and County Administration will provide an update on the County’s Facebook page on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 10 AM.

