Colorful symbols raising awareness on Halloween

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – People around the country are working to make trick or treating more inclusive.

You may spot some trick-or-treaters at your doorstep this Halloween carrying a blue jack-o-lantern. The jack-o-lanterns are a message to candy distributors that the trick-or-treater has autism.

By carrying a blue jack-o-lantern, parents of people with autism hope they won’t have to explain their child’s situation. Especially if their loved one is non-verbal.

“A lot of these children look normal, you can’t tell that they have autism until they have a meltdown. And people see him and they think ‘Oh he is just spoiled, she just needs to do something with her spoiled child.’ But it is not that easy,” said Cheryl Cook.

Teal painted pumpkins symbolize a “safe spot” where kids or adults with allergies can trick-or-treat without worrying about an allergic reaction. The teal pumpkins are part of a nationwide initiative created by FARE, food allergy research, and education.

Advocate Suzy Brophy said, “I think it’s a great way to show that, you know, all kids are different and they all have different struggles and so this is just one way to kind of teach that.”