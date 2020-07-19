Color, smell at Lake Brown caused by blue-green algae blooms

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Many wanted to know about the color and smell at Lake Brown in Barnwell County. NewsChannel 6’s learned the cause is blue-green algae blooms.

It can be characterized by a floating film of various colors and unpleasant odors. Officials say, the odor around the lake is not related to any spill or release of sewage. They typically dissipate on their own over a period of several days.



We’re told, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources plans to treat some areas in the next few days accelerate that process.

Full statement from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources