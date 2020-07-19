Color, smell at Lake Brown caused by blue-green algae blooms

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Many wanted to know about the color and smell at Lake Brown in Barnwell County. NewsChannel 6’s learned the cause is blue-green algae blooms.
It can be characterized by a floating film of various colors and unpleasant odors. Officials say, the odor around the lake is not related to any spill or release of sewage. They typically dissipate on their own over a period of several days.
We’re told, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources plans to treat some areas in the next few days accelerate that process.
Full statement from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources
Lake Brown is currently experiencing high levels of blue-green algae. In nutrient-rich waters with low flow rates, such as Lake Brown, blue-green algae can reach high population densities during hot summer months. This abundance of algae is referred to as a bloom.
Blue-green algae blooms can be characterized by a floating film of various colors accompanied by unpleasant odors. Many people around the lake have noted the foul odors resulting from this algae bloom in recent days. There is no evidence that the odor around the lake is related to any spill or release of sewage into the lake. This is a naturally occurring event. Blooms typically dissipate on their own over a period of several days. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) plans to treat some areas of Lake Brown over the coming days to accelerate reduction of the current bloom. However, depending on weather patterns, the algae bloom in Lake Brown may continue to occur periodically through the rest of this summer.
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources