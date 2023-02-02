AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta University is inviting college students from the CSRA to get a taste of “the real world”.

This Friday, February 3rd, students can listen, talk and interact with two women who went from the corporate world to business owners and entrepreneurs.

Ashley Flete and Brandi Heath want to enlighten young professionals on the difficulties, as well as the joys of going from a college student to a new professional in today’s society.

The event will be held at August University’s JSAC Ballroom from Noon until 4:00 pm.

Free lunch will be provided by Chick-Fil-A.