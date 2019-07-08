Coliseum Authority to look at direction shift

City leaders are expected to change directions when it comes to a new James Brown Arena.

The Coliseum Authority has called a special meeting for tomorrow where the arena site will be dicussed.

It’s been almost two years since the authority voted for Regency Mall as the location only to be over-ruled by commissioners

Authority members say the next step is to complete the 140 thousand dollar study on the current site for the arena.

“What’s left and it’s paid for we’ll get renderings we’ll get a fly over we’ll gets some public education to show the people what we’re going to do we want to get the community excited we got to get the energy back this is something that’s needed,” said Authority Vice Chairman, Brad Usry.

60 percent of primary voters supported a new arena at the current location but for months the authority refused to move on the site.

After commissioners discussed removing members, mayor hardie davis wrote letter to the authority urging members to rally around the current location.