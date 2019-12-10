Coliseum Authority moves forward on bringing arena downtown

The Richmond County Coliseum Authority taking a major step when it comes to a new arena interviewing potential project managers, but is the authority moving too quickly.

The competition is on as the Coliseum Authority hearing the pitches from 3 different companies to consultant on the design, marketing, and construction of a new arena.

“None of us have the expertise to put together the strategies of building a new arena so those owners representatives or project managers they come in and they start the process for us,” said Coliseum Authority Chairman Cedric Johnson.

Meanwhile the commission’s Public Services Committee was also talking about a new arena, with some members wanting to know what the Coliseum Authority is up to.

“They’re hiring consultants and reps we haven’t had any conversations they hadn’t shared anything with us in the conversation last week talked about building something across the street nobody discussed that with us,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Augusta Commissioners will have the final say on whether a new arena gets built, last year city leaders voted to only support a new arena downtown, the plan is to move the arena across 7th street from the current one.

“The new arena we tentatively scheduled it to be in the other parking lot downtown here yes downtown,” said Chairman Johnson.

“Do you think we need a new arena?”

“I personally don’t think we need a new arena right now I don’t think we’re filling the one to capacity,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

The location of a new arena divided the commission last year, in a straw poll primary voters favored the downtown location over Regency Mall.

While some city leaders are still battling a downtown arena, others say the path ahead is clear.

“Regardless of how we feel about the straw poll again whether we believe Regency is still the best site

we’ve decided that it’s going to be downtown at the current location,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

Hiring a project is essential to putting a new arena in the downtown area however the Chairman of the Authority says it looks like a decision will not be made until after the end of the year, In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.