Coliseum Authority Chair says commission issued wake up call

Augusta Commissioners sending a loud message to members of the Coliseum Authority.

Commissioners debating removing the four members of the Coliseum Authority who are blocking efforts to move forward with design plans for a new arena at the current location.

Last year 61 percent of primary voters favored the downtown over regency Mall.

The Chairman of the Authority says this should serve as a wake up call for the board.

We pretty much had a gentleman’s agreement which way the vote would go we would take the will of the people and move forward not only the will of the people but the Commission this Richmond County Commission also voted for us to use the same site I think that was a wake up call



According to state law Commissioners can remove authority members whose terms have not expired, but it takes a super majority of seven votes instead of the normal six.