Coliseum Authority called to appear before commissioners

A new sign at the James Brown Arena has Augusta commissioners wanting answers.

Earlier this month a new marketing plan replaced the James Brown Arena sign with one saying the Augusta Entertainment Complex.

This was called a mistake that is being corrected.

But Commissioners want to hear from the Coliseum Authority next week, with some suggesting the sign change was made because the authority wants to distance its self from the name James Brown Arena.

“There’s never been anything brought up about changing James Brown’s name in fact just the opposite it’s been what can we do to enhance the arena and have it have more of a James Brown feel.”

Chairman Johnson saying the Coliseum Authority hasn’t been formally invited and he says he hopes the mistake with the sign doesn’t distract from the larger goal of building a new arena.