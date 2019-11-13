Cold weather car tips

(WJTV) – Here’s few tips to get your car started during these cold mornings.

  • Check your anti-freeze levels — to help prevent your engine from locking up.
  • On the road — give yourself extra time.
  • If conditions are icy, you’ll want to drive slower than even the speed limit.
  • And give yourself extra space between you and the car in front, as coming to a stop will take longer.
  • Your tire pressure lights — may briefly come on when you first turn on your car. But, you may not have to put any air in.

