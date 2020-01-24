Col. Co. Neighbors demand a turn signal at S. Belair Rd. and Colonial Rd.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- A dangerous intersection at the Wal Mart by S. Belair Rd. and Colonial Road has Columbia County neighbors demanding a turn signal.

At the intersection, the left turn lane is at a curved incline. NewsChannel 6 spoke to people who frequent that area all the time, and they say that the surrounding lanes really can’t see anybody making a left turn.

Matthew Hickman lives around the intersection. He says, “oh, I’ve heard of plenty of accidents happening right through here. I haven’t seen them myself, but I’ve heard of plenty of them.”

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, there’s been 12 in the last year. Let’s break that down to once a month just in this intersection.

“Leaving Wal-Mart here when I need to get fuel,” says Hickman. “They need to put a left turn signal up here and just the intersection pulling in and out of here is aggravating sometimes.”

Columbia County officials say they’ve been recording data for the last three years, but only 4 accidents have been recorded. This is because the issue deals with sight-distance… They can only record situations where cars have been hit at an angle.

Tyra Dennis Frequents the intersection to get to Wal-Mart. She says, “I’ve definitely had experienced troubles trying to get out onto the road.”

Dennis said just this morning she ran into problems, and believes there shouldn’t just be one turn signal added, but two.

“I feel that there should be a signal for both sides because you just don’t know with these drivers, you don’t know with the traffic,” says Dennis.

Hickman agrees the timing isn’t quick. He says, “when I’m turning left, it usually takes me about four-to-five minutes to get through the red light, and that’s way too long for an intersection like this.”

Columbia County just maintains the intersection. Any changes made to the area has to go through G-DOT.

“Living here, I mean dealing with the traffic and everything it can be an issue,” says Dennis. “I feel like we shouldn’t have to wait, you know for the state and you know we’re worried about the county. So, I feel like the county should do better for the drivers and for our safety.”

Columbia County officials say that a traffic study is scheduled for this area next week.