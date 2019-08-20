Col. Co. homeowners say silt could have been stopped years ago, blaming construction

Privately owned lakes in Columbia County have their fair share of stormwater problems.

Some people who live in these neighborhoods think the county has a stake in fixing the issue.

Jones Creek is a neighborhood where silt in the water closed down the golf course. People who live here say that nothing has been done, and now we are seeing the same situation happen over in Spring Lakes.

Spring Lakes Resident, Mouchu Cheng, says, “I’ve been living in Spring Lakes for over 30 years.”

However, for the past ten years, Mouchu Cheng says people call her lake a jungle.

She says she asked her HOA many times to drudge the silt, but they told her they didn’t have the money.

“We noticed that we built a new clubhouse, and they said ‘okay after the clubhouse build we should have the money to do it,'” says Cheng.

Money for the lake never seemed to be saved.

“A couple years ago they said ‘okay a swimming pool is more important,'” says Cheng.

Now, Spring Lakes, privately owned, is asking the county for help; at the HOA meeting, District Commissioner, Trey Allen, says the county doesn’t own this lake.

“On the up-street, they are building a lot of houses and the dirt everything come into here,” says Cheng.

So, NewsChannel 6 asked an expert if the construction site from miles away, outside of the neighborhood, can still flow down into the waterway.

Savannah Riverkeeper, Truck, says, “a lot of that silt comes from construction sites. I know a lot of construction people put up silt fences and they try to do it properly, within the law, but still its not 100% effective.”

Cheng says the problem has been years ignored, and now the neighborhood could pay 7 million dollars to fix it.

Since the county uses this lake for stormwater retention, she thinks they should help with a lump sum, but some neighbors think they are in too deep.

Spring Lakes Resident, Bob Rollins, says, “the amount of money required to do it is overwhelming compared to the tax so that’s just not going to happen.”

But, Cheng disagrees.

“I think the money is there and I think they should use this money to help us clean up the lake,” she says.

We’ve reached out to Columbia County’s Deputy Administrator, who is now overseeing their Stormwater Department, however, he refused to comment.