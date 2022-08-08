AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Dover Street property will be front and center at the Augusta Commission’s Public Service Committee meeting Tuesday.

District 6 Commissioner Ben Hasan says while homes are constantly being built in this area, this property has yet to be finished.

“it’s a duplex and it seems to be being built by the owner but it has been a very very slow process about three homes have been built since that duplex has been worked on “ said Commissioner Hasan.

Commissioner Hasan says he wants to ensure the project gets finished in a timely manner.

“This is next to a brand new home and code enforcement have been addressing the problem, but it doesn’t seem to be coming with a solution, so in the regards I put it on there to see whether we have some polices in place” said Hasan.

He says while there is no urgency from the owner to fix up the home or rebuild it…

“It’s sitting there, there’s debris being gathered, there’s a stack of bricks sitting there, and from time to time the property is unkept during that process.”

The issue could end up in Municipal Court after Tuesday’s meeting.

Other important things commissioners are talking about this week include the removal of a group home in Augusta and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office renewing its medical contract for inmate care.