Code Enforcement changes on hold

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Changes to code enforcement in Augusta are on hold.

Tuesday commissioners took no action on a proposal to put all code enforcement functions under the Marshal’s office

This after a code enforcement officer was shot to death last month.

Commissioner Marion Williams saying he wasn’t told why the idea was being pushed so hard.

“I’m disappointed the way some of the commissioners want to just make things work they way they want them to work they don’t talk to the whole commission they meet among themselves long story short we can’t a problem with the code and we got a problem with some of the stuff the marshal’s doing we need to get it straight,”said Commissioner Marion Williams.

To improve safety 13 code enforcement officers in Augusta were fitted for bullet proof vests today, Planning Director Rob Sherman says he’s not sure at this time what the final cost will be for the protective gear.