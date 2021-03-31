Cocktail to-go bill ready for Gov. Kemp’s signature

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Georgia senate bill is ready for Governor Brian Kemp’s signature. If signed, restaurants can sell cocktails to-go.

“People already try and do it a lot,” said Shelbi Herman.

Herman works at Soy Noodle House downtown and she says to-go orders at the Augusta restaurant are extremely frequent.

She explained, “We almost need an extra person because of how much more we sell that way. The restaurant is at least not having that big of a deficit because of that.”

This week the Georgia House of Representatives gave final approval of Senate Bill 236. Lawmakers hope the measure will help struggling businesses.

“I don’t think it would change things that much. I mean there’s bars around here, you take anything you want if you just pour it into a cup and just walk around. You can go to the liquor store; you can go to the gas station and take anything to go that you want,” said Herman.

The cocktail to-go bill has several rules for restaurants. Such as, rinks cannot have more than three ounces of liquor, only two drinks per food order, and all orders must have a sales receipt with a stamp.

“Georgia seems to be pretty laissez-faire in everything it wants to do it. It wants to catch up with South Carolina,” Herman said with a chuckle.

Governor Kemp signed a similar bill into law in 2020 allowing restaurants to deliver alcohol.

To read SB 236 in full and to see all the rules, click or tap here.